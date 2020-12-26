A baby boy was delivered at the Scarborough General Hospital on Christmas Day.
Christine Joseph-Lewis of Patience Hill delivered her son at 12:50pm and he weighed 2.983kgs upon delivery. He is her first child.
Councillor Tracy Davidson Celestine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development along with Dr. Victor Wheeler, Medical Chief of Staff (Ag.) and Mrs. Sarah Celestine-Balfour, Secondary Care Nursing Manager (Ag.) honoured Joseph-Lewis by presenting her with gifts, conveying best wishes and offering words of encouragement to her.
Davidson-Celestine in expressing congratulations said “I offer congratulations to both of you, with this being your first child…It is important that you keep your family together, because a healthy family means a healthy Tobago…Congratulations to both of you and may God richly bless the three of you.”
Joseph Lewis said “The service which I experienced here was excellent, the theatre staff, the staff at Maternity, they were very supportive, caring, kind set of individuals.” She also encouraged the staff to continue providing an excellent service to patients.