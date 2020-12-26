Christine Joseph-Lewis and her baby boy.

Christine Joseph-Lewis and her baby boy.

A baby boy was delivered at the Scarborough General Hospital on Christmas Day.

Christine Joseph-Lewis of Patience Hill delivered her son at 12:50pm and he weighed 2.983kgs upon delivery. He is her first child.

Councillor Tracy Davidson Celestine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development along with Dr. Victor Wheeler, Medical Chief of Staff (Ag.) and Mrs. Sarah Celestine-Balfour, Secondary Care Nursing Manager (Ag.) honoured Joseph-Lewis by presenting her with gifts, conveying best wishes and offering words of encouragement to her.

Davidson-Celestine in expressing congratulations said “I offer congratulations to both of you, with this being your first child…It is important that you keep your family together, because a healthy family means a healthy Tobago…Congratulations to both of you and may God richly bless the three of you.”

Joseph Lewis said “The service which I experienced here was excellent, the theatre staff, the staff at Maternity, they were very supportive, caring, kind set of individuals.” She also encouraged the staff to continue providing an excellent service to patients.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A thank you letter to T&T

A thank you letter to T&T

For the first time in years, Adrian Lomas and his parents enjoyed a bright Christmas.

Adrian, the 13-year-old boy who penned a letter to Trinidad and Tobago pleading for a better life, is now saying thank you.

Christmas babies

Christmas babies

Three mothers got very special gifts for Christmas as they welcomed their newborns at the Sangre Grande Hospital and the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday.

Newly-wed woman dies in crash

Newly-wed woman dies in crash

ON the eve of Christmas, two women lost their lives in separate road traffic accidents on Thursday in San Juan and Cunupia.

One of the women was a newly-wed, while the identity of the other was not released by police up to yesterday evening.

'The Opposition failed you'

'The Opposition failed you'

THE lack of support by the Opposition for two major pieces of legislation has made the jobs of those in the protective services exponentially difficult.

But in spite of this, come 2021, law enforcement will continue to battle criminal elements, and eventually regain control of the country.

Set the Venezuelan children free, says attorney

Set the Venezuelan children free, says attorney

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed is pleading with authorities to have a heart and embrace humanity and allow the Venezuelan children detained at the heliport in Chaguaramas to have a merry Christmas with their families.