A Tobago gym owner was granted $25,000 bail when he appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on Thursday charged with sexually touching a minor.
The 36-year-old man, of Mason Hall, was arrested on Wednesday by officers of the Tobago Division, Child Protection Unit (CPU), following a report made to police by a 13-year-old girl that she was sexually assaulted by a man.
WPC Jackson of the Tobago CPU launched an investigation into the report that sometime between April and October last year, the girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man while being a passenger of his vehicle.
The assaults occurred on two separate occasions.
W/Supt. (Ag) Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Sookdeo and Sgt Miller investigated, and the suspect was arrested and charged with two sexual offences.
The cases were postponed to February 1st.