As of 10a.m. today, the updates on COVID-19 in Tobago are as follows:
• Number of samples submitted to Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) laboratory to test for COVID-19 = 141
• Number of samples that tested positive = 5
• Number of deaths = 1
• Number of persons discharged = 3
The public is reminded to practice all preventative measures for COVID-19, which include:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
• Stay at home when you are sick.
• Practice social distancing (keep a minimum of 3 feet away from persons).
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, call the Tobago COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).