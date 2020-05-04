covid19

As of 10a.m. today, the updates on COVID-19 in Tobago are as follows:

• Number of samples submitted to Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) laboratory to test for COVID-19 = 141

• Number of samples that tested positive = 5

• Number of deaths = 1

• Number of persons discharged = 3

The public is reminded to practice all preventative measures for COVID-19, which include:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Stay at home when you are sick.

• Practice social distancing (keep a minimum of 3 feet away from persons).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)

If persons have flu-like symptoms, call the Tobago COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

