The Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) is effecting some changes to its services in order to protect patients and the public from the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
This is also in response to national adjustments brought on by the mandatory conditions of the State of Emergency. Some elective and non-critical services will be temporarily deferred at the Scarborough General Hospital.
The temporary deferment of services is to reduce the flow of persons through the hospital to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, while persons may be accessing health care services.
Elective and non-critical health care matters will be deferred in the short-term until the risks of the COVID-19 spread have been significantly reduced. The adjustment to services will be reviewed in a few weeks.
The TRHA said the island’s only general hospital must also be protected.
Persons who are seeking health care services and whose health may be compromised, are at greater risk for COVID-19. The TRHA must protect the most vulnerable and is encouraging people to stay home, isolate, wear a mask and sanitise.
According to Interim TRHA Chief Executive Officer Westly Orr: “We must protect the Island’s only hospital. This is only a short-term, interim arrangement and there are alternative choices for health care services through the health centres.”
There are 18 health facilities on the island. Tobago has the highest number of health facilities per capita in the Western Hemisphere.
The adjusted services include the deferment of Outpatient Clinics and Elective Surgeries. Ward Reviews are deferred, except for Antenatal Ward Reviews for pregnant women, which will be done on Saturdays and Sundays.
For urgent cases only, Surgeries, Ultrasound scans, CT scans, and X-rays will continue.
The TRHA is cognisant of the health care needs of the entire population and urges persons to use the health centres if in need of services and to stay away from the hospital unless it is a genuine emergency. A similar adjustment was made last year with the operations at the SGH.
The public can call 660- 4744 for more information.