Marijuana and ammunition were found at the home of a Tobago man during a police exercise on Friday.
Christopher James was arrested after members of S.O.R.T., Scarborough Task Force and Crown Point Police executed search warrants at two residences located in Lambeau.
During the search, police allegedly found 221 grammes of marijuana, two live rounds .38 ammunition, a spent shell .38 ammunition, $1,879, as well as $10 CAN and $1 US currency.
James was arrested and taken to the Crown Point Police Station, where he was charged by Scarborough Task Force PC Ferguson with possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.
James is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday.