A Lambeau man has appeared in court charged with sexual touching, which occurred between the period February 11 and March 1 of this year.
The 37-year-old accused was charged with the offence when he appeared before Magistrate Debby Ann Bassaw, in the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
He was granted bail with a surety in the sum of $70,000. The accused was also ordered to stay away from the victim, refrain from communicating with her by any means and is to report to the Scarborough Police Station every Thursday between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm.
The matter is adjourned to January 4, 2022.
The victim reported to police that sometime in February 2021, she was at home when a man known to her allegedly groped her breast.
An investigation into the incident was launched which resulted in the accused being arrested on Saturday.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt. Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP (Ag.) Roberts and Sgt. Miller, all of the Child Protection Unit.