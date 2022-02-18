Tobagonian Michael Robely appeared virtually before the court on Thursday, charged with the murder of Winfield Mc Kain.
Mc Kain, aka ‘Cox’, 52, an electrician, was found on January 28 at his Mt St George home with chop wounds to the upper part of his body.
Robely, 20, of Mt St George, faced senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.
He was remanded into custody as the matter was adjourned to March 17.
The accused was arrested on February 9 in Scarborough by officers of the Tobago Division.
Robely was charged by constable Broomes of HBI Region One, Tobago Sub-Office, on February 16, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Mongroo and Sgt Joefield, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, Tobago Sub-Office, with the assistance of ACP Nurse, acting Supt Kirk and the Tobago Divisional Task Force.