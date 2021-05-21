A Tobago man charged with sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl has been denied bail at court.
Jessie Romeo, 30, a barber, of Centre Street, Lambeau, was denied bail by Scarborough Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor.
Police received a report from the victim that on May 9, she was asleep at her aunt’s home when a man entered the bedroom and touched her private parts.
Romeo was arrested and charged by WPC Small, of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), on May 19.
Investigations were spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Sgt Miller, of the Tobago CPU.
The case was postponed to June 17.