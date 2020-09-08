A 30-year-old Tobago man was granted bail on Tuesday when he appeared Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.
Alyandro Dumas, of Rabbit Lane, Plymouth, Tobago, who was charged with kidnapping, malicious damage to the extent of $2,740, and inflicting grievous bodily harm, was not called upon to plead.
Bail was fixed in the sum of $85,000 or cash bail with a deed in the sum of $15,000.00.
The following conditions were attached to the said bail:
1. No communication whether direct or indirectly to be made with the victim e.g. text, social media, telephone calls etc.
2. He is not to approach the victim within 150 feet.
3. He is not to visit the victim’s home.
The offences were said to have been committed against Dumas' girlfriend during a incident between the pair on August 29 at Belmar Trace in Buccoo.
According to the victim, they got into an argument and the accused became annoyed and demanded that she enter his motor vehicle, which she refused to do.
She claimed Dumas took away her cellular phone valued $2,740 and threw it on the roadway, causing damage to it, before biting her in the vicinity of her right eye causing injury to it.
She also claimed that prior to being forced her into the back seat of his motor vehicle against her will, where he locked the car doors and drove away, Dumas threw her unto the roadway and dealt her several cuffs about her body.
According to the victim, after Dumas had driven a short distance, she opened the left rear door of the vehicle and threw herself onto the roadway, causing further injury.
Upon raising an alarm, she was assisted by passers-by who called the police.
Dumas was arrested by officers of the Shirvan Road Police Station, who responded to the incident. And the victim was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where she was medically examined and discharged the next day.
The charges were laid against Dumas on August 31.
The matter was adjourned to September 29, 2020.