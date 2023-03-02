Andel Daniel was last seen on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the police.
Daniel, 45 of Cadiz Street, Buccoo is of African descent, five feet, eight inches tall and brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing a red jersey and a pair of blue short pants.
Daniel was reported missing to the Shirvan Road police station on Wednesday and anyone with info that can help locate him, can contact this police station at 638-8888. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.