A Tobago man, charged with grievous sexual assault against a female, has been placed on $40,000 bail.
The 31-year-old of Plymouth, appeared virtually before senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. He is expected to reappear before the magistrate on March 17.
According to police reports, on July 12 2021, a woman alleged that a man dropped her off at her home and sometime thereafter sexually assaulted her against her will.
Constable James of the Gender-Based-Violence Unit conducted an investigation into the matter and, as a result, the accused was arrested on February 17 and subsequently charged.
Investigations were supervised by Supt Guy-Alleyne and ASP Francis and Insp Williams of the Special Victims Unit.