A Tobago man admitted to smashing a mirror on the car of an ex-girlfriend was fined by the court and ordered to pay compensation to the victim.
Jyasi Nash, a landscaper, of Trustin Mark Drive, Allfields Trace, Lowlands, was also instructed to have no contact with the victim.
Nash appeared in a virtual hearing before Scarborough magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on June 9 when he pleaded guilty to the offence of malicious damage.
Nash was arrested by WPC Cox, of the Tobago Division, Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU), who conducted investigations.
According to the report, the victim said that following a domestic violence incident she retreated into a relative’s home.
Nash arrived and damaged the wing mirror of her vehicle.
Investigations, spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police Claire
Guy-Alleyne, led to the arrest and charges being laid to Nash.
The magistrate fined Nash $2,500 for the offence, and ordered him to pay his former girlfriend $3,000 for the damage to her vehicle.
He was ordered to compensate the woman within 28 days and allowed one month to pay the court fine.
Failure to do so will result in him having to serve six weeks’ imprisonment and three months’ hard labour, respectively.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence of assault of threats to kill and was granted $3,000 bail for the offence.
He was ordered to report to his local police station once per week and the case was postponed to July 7.