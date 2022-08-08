TWO men were ordered by the court to stay away from the women they were charged with raping.
Thomas Walker, 33, a landscaper of Plymouth, appeared before Scarborough magistrate Rajendra Rambachan on August 2, charged with rape, false imprisonment and two offences of grievous sexual assault.
He was granted $150,000 bail with a cash alternative of $15,000, a post to the police’s social media page stated. As conditions of the bail, Walker is not to have any contact with the victim either directly or indirectly, stay 50 feet away from the victim and report to the Shirvan Road police station one day per week.
The matter was adjourned to August 30.
A female victim reported to police that in July 2022, she was having a conversation with a man whom she knew when she blacked out. She alleged that she awoke sometime later in the man’s house and was assaulted by him and not allowed to leave the premises, the police’s post said.
An investigation into the matter resulted in a male suspect being arrested in connection with the matter on July 28 in the Plymouth area.
He was charged with the offences on July 29 by constable Leacock of the Special Victims Department.
Anthony Weekes, 39, of Speyside, Tobago, also appeared before Rambachan on Tuesday charged with rape and buggery.
He was granted $200,000 bail with a cash alternative of $20,000 and, as bail conditions, ordered to have no contact with the victim either directly or indirectly, keep 30 feet away from the victim and report to the Charlotteville police station twice per week, the police’s post stated.
The matter was adjourned to August 30.
A female victim reported to police that on March 31 2022, she was at a Speyside river with a man whom she knew when he asked her for a hug. She alleged that he then sexually assaulted her.
A report was made to the police and an investigation resulted in the arrest of a suspect on August 2 at the Roxborough police station, the post added.
Weekes was charged with the offences on that same date by constable Thomas of the Special Victims Department.
Both investigations were supervised by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Bridglal and acting Insp Miller.