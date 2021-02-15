A Tobago woman who allegedly physically abused her 14-year-old daughter has appeared in court and granted bail.
The 36-year-old mother, of Carnbee, was charged with the offence of cruelty to a child.
She appeared virtually before Scarborough Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Friday and was granted $50,000 bail with a surety.
The charge was laid by WPC Lovelace of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following an investigation into a report made to the police by the victim that she was allegedly physically abused by her mother.
According to the girl, she was injured following an incident at her home.
She also reported to the police that it was not the first time that she would have been subjected to physical abuse at the hands of the accused.
Investigations led to the charge being laid against the girl’s mother.
The investigation was supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Roberts and Sgt Miller.