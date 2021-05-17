A Tobago woman who allegedly abandoned her three children at home has been granted $50,000 bail by the court.
The 44-year-old unemployed woman appeared in a virtual hearing before a Scarborough Magistrate on May 12 charged with three counts of cruelty to her children, ages four, six and eight.
The woman was arrested on May 11 after Child Protection Unit detectives visited her home and allegedly discovered three children alone at their home for a considerable duration of time.
The children were taken into the care of the CPU.
The mother was later found by police and taken into custody.
She was charged with three counts of cruelty to three children by WPC Jackson of the Tobago Division CPU.
The court ordered that the children be placed into the care of their father.
Investigations into the case were spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne and supervised by Sgt Miller of the Tobago CPU.
The accused is scheduled to reappear before the court on June 9.