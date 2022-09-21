“I regret it and pledge never to repeat such an error.”
This was the statement from a contrite Kelvon Morris, People’s National Movement (PNM) Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), as he explained his decision to nominate Watson Duke as THA deputy chief secretary at Monday’s special sitting of the Assembly.
Morris’ nomination was a non-starter as the Assembly prohibited the only other PNM presence, Councillor Petal Daniel Benoit, an unelected member, from participating in the election—by way of nominating, seconding or voting—for a candidate for the position of deputy chief secretary.
“I made a grave error in judgement where I attempted to stoke some more discord by nominating Watson Duke as the alternative choice (for deputy chief secretary),” said Morris in a Facebook post on Monday night.
He said it was a decision he “deeply regretted and wished I could undo. However, it’s a lesson that I would never forget and one I would never repeat going forward.”
Speaking to Radio I95 yesterday, Morris said from the beginning of this impasse, the PNM took the position that it would not get involved in the PDP’s (Progressive Democratic Patriots) business and that remained so, until the (PDP) business came in the House (of Assembly). He said that was when he made “a gesture” that in hindsight he now regretted.
“Because it was not my intention for us (as a party) to get embroiled in this current impasse. It was really meant to be a light moment but, of course, it was taken and would be viewed in hindsight in a most serious way and in a way I didn’t anticipate it would go. It was an unforced and unfortunate error on my part,” Morris said.
“It is a lesson learnt and as someone new in politics you get to realise that there are certain things that you can’t take for granted. This is one of those lessons that I will grow from,” he added.
When contacted, PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Ancil Dennis confirmed that Morris did not obtain the party’s prior approval for his particular intervention at Monday’s sitting.
Morris: No collaboration with Duke
Asked whether the PNM would be prepared to work with Duke in the THA, Morris said the PNM would seek Tobago’s interest.
Asked whether the PNM would be prepared to work with Duke in the THA, Morris said the PNM would seek Tobago’s interest.
He said while he could foresee a possible convergence of views on issues on occasion, there would never be a “collaboration” between the PNM and Duke. He said there are governance issues in Tobago and cited the apparent lack of accountability in the disbursement of public funds.
Citing the incident that provoked the impasse (involving the Roxborough Folk Performing Company), Morris said public funds had been processed, approved and disbursed in the situation in a manner that was worrying.
“The information I have is that is not the only case where public funds were distributed in a questionable manner,” he said.
He cited an instance where a large sum of money—$500,000—was given to a group of seven persons who were attending a fashion show. He said while support should be given to arts and culture, the PNM was concerned about the way in which these sums were being distributed.
He said the PNM was asking Chief Secretary Farley Augustine about the allegation made by Duke that $160 million was disbursed in contracts via sole selective tender.
Asked whether he was concerned that Duke would ultimately take over as minority leader in the THA, Morris said he was not concerned with office. He said if the situation evolves where another larger opposition group develops within the Assembly, he will continue to serve as a representative and continue to advocate on the issues concerning the people.
He recalled that in the 1990s a similar situation occurred where there was a break in the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR)-led THA and Debra Moore-Miggins unseated the PNM’s William McKenzie as the minority leader.
“Whenever the people call us (the PNM) to serve, we will,” he said.
“Whenever the people call us (the PNM) to serve, we will,” he said.