Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said yesterday he has filed a question in the Tobago Assembly legislature seeking answers on the $400,000 expended on the trip to New York for the Roxborough folklore group.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Morris said he has no comment to make on the ongoing impasse between THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader and deputy THA chief Watson Duke, as his main concern is ensuring transparency and accountability of taxpayers’ dollars.
“What was the process for the payment of this $400,000? What is the policy as it relates to giving an organisation money when travelling? Is there any cap? Because $400,000 is a lot of money,” he said.
Morris said he will reserve saying anything further until the facts are provided because there is a lot of speculation in the public domain. He added that an answer is expected in October.
Morris said the legislative is structured in that a question must be filed 21 days before an answer can be provided.
He said while the question has been filed, the answers will come next month.
Asked about the governance of the THA, Morris said the people are being told there is no money to provide for their basic needs but, on the other hand, there is a lot of travelling and “splurging” of resources.
He said Tobagonians are struggling to get assistance and are battling problems such as termination of employment and lack of employment.
“The focus is really demanding that the promise the PDP gave to Tobagonians in terms of doing things differently – that they are held to that promise and ensuring there is transparency and accountability,” he said.
“This trip has raised a number of questions and that is why we are asking the questions in the legislature to get the answers,” he added.