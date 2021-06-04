The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has taken a decision to ramp up its Covid-19 testing in Tobago via the roll out of an antigen testing programme.
According to Secretary of Health, Tracey Davidson-Celestine, the introduction of antigen testing will assist in increasing the reporting time of results, which will be of huge benefit because as their numbers climb, they’re facing different resource challenges.
Davidson-Celestine, who was speaking during Tobago’s virtual Covid-19 press conference on Friday, said the roll out is just about one week away as the final phase of the testing was taking place.
“With the antigen testing right around the corner, will help us to add more capacity to the current arrangements that we have, and you’ve heard from us where we have two streams of testing at this time, one utilizing the PCR machine, and then of course we have another batch processing in terms of our testing which takes place at THPL.
Chiming in on the roll out, Dr Victor Wheeler, Medical Chief of Staff at the Scarborough Hospital, noted that they were in the final stages of preparation.
“The location where we will be performing the testing is currently the Green Room up by the Port, and we’ve already trained the medical lab technicians who are performing the tests. The final stage will now be making some final adjustments to ensure they have sufficient supplies and that within the next week they would be ready to roll out the antigen testing.”
He said the testing would provide a greater capacity to receive test results quicker as well as the ability to conduct much more tests at the same time.
Meanwhile, County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Dr Anthony Thompson, who noted that antigen testing has been validated worldwide, stated that the test kits that will be used have been recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“What we are very optimistic about achieving with the introduction of antigen testing is a much quicker turnaround time for us to identify positive patients. So as it stands now if persons are deemed to be urgent and for admission, our test is run on the gene expert machine at the lab, and we do experience some resource constraints in terms of the test kits of the gene expert machine.
“So, many people who come with symptoms, because they’re not deemed urgent enough their samples are sent to Trinidad and it takes a bit of time for us to get the results back. Of course that time translates into more exposure to their families, more exposure to the public.”
He said the antigen tests will allow them to pick out a significant percentage of the positive cases that come through their doors and get a turnaround time of within an hour, to identify persons who are positive.
“That is going to be a game-changer in terms of our ability to treat with people and to isolate those who test positive.
“Thus far we’re at the stage of retraining the lab technicians who just went for getting some more experience using the thing and working through the processes, and hopefully by the end of next week we should be ready to launch it fully,” Thompson said.