Tobago has recorded 26 new cases of the Covid-19 virus within the past 24 hours.

A press release from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated on Tuesday that in addition to the new cases, four persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities.

No new deaths were reported.

Following is Tobago's clinical update as at September 27:

New cases - 26

Active cases - 461

Persons in State isolation - 44

Persons in Home isolation - 413

Patients in ICU - 4

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

New deaths - 0

Total persons tested - 14,742

Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 2,783

Total recovered patients - 2,235

Total deaths - 87

Partial vaccinations (2 dose) - 20,566

Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose) - 17,366

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

