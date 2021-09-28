Tobago has recorded 26 new cases of the Covid-19 virus within the past 24 hours.
A press release from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated on Tuesday that in addition to the new cases, four persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities.
No new deaths were reported.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at September 27:
New cases - 26
Active cases - 461
Persons in State isolation - 44
Persons in Home isolation - 413
Patients in ICU - 4
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 14,742
Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 2,783
Total recovered patients - 2,235
Total deaths - 87
Partial vaccinations (2 dose) - 20,566
Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose) - 17,366
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).