Tobago records 4th murder for 2023
Elizabeth Williams
Forty-year-old sanitation worker Donneil Thomas of Signal Hill is Tobago’s fourth murder for the year.
Thomas was about to leave home for work yesterday morning when he was shot multiple times while in the living room of his home. He died on the spot.
The father of one was an employee with the Division of Infrastructure.
Thomas’ murder occurred next to a preschool in the Mentor Drive, Signal Hill, area.
A relative of the deceased told the Express: “Around 2.30 a.m, I heard a loud explosion and then proceeded to my sister house. I noticed a guy was inside the house, so I approached the house. The guy come out, point the gun at me, stating don’t move.”
The relative said the masked man later told him to leave the area, “so I decided to go behind a wall and he tell me to run, and I tell myself I wasn’t running so I stood there, and he turned and he ran up the street”, he said.
The man said he then went to check on his relative, and made the startling discovery of his brother-in-law lying in a pool of blood.
The 2023 murder toll as of last night was 194, compared to 172 last year.
Meanwhile, newly appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police—Tobago, Collis Hazel, is calling on the suspect or suspects involved in the murder of Thomas to surrender now or else.
ACP Hazel told the Express yesterday that surrendering now would be the best option for those involved. “I want to say to the person or persons responsible for this tragedy of a life, to surrender your good self within 48 hours because Paradise Island will not be paradise for you, as we hunt you down and make life very miserable on this island,” Hazel said.
