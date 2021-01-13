Tobago has recorded one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
A clinical update from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated that the new case pushed the total of active COVID-19 cases on the island to nine.
Following is the full clinical update as at 10.00 p.m. on January 12:
- Number of new cases - 1
- Number of discharges = 0
- Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 2396
- Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 151
- Number of active COVID-19 cases = 9
- Number of deaths = 2
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
• Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
• Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).