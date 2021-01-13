coronavirus

Tobago has recorded one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A clinical update from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated that the new case pushed the total of active COVID-19 cases on the island to nine.

Following is the full clinical update as at 10.00 p.m. on January 12: 

  • Number of new cases - 1
  • Number of discharges = 0
  • Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 2396
  • Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 151
  • Number of active COVID-19 cases = 9
  • Number of deaths = 2

The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.

• Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).

• Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)

If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+4
Contempt for our own

Contempt for our own

Last year, the “woke” crowd in Trinidad spent a considerable amount of time and effort makin…

Mondello bids T&T goodbye

Mondello bids T&T goodbye

As he bade goodbye to Trinidad and Tobago, United States Ambassador Joseph Mondello has spoken glowingly of the people of T&T and of the issues that both bind and separate both countries.

In a statement published in full on Page 13 of this newspaper today, Mondello touched on the hot topic of Venezuela, acknowledging that the crisis is an issue that the US and the Keith Rowley-led Government did not see eye-to-eye on.