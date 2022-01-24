One more Covid-19 death ahs been recorded in Tobago within the past 24 hours.
In its clinical Covid-19 update on Monday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated that the fatality was a person who was fully vaccinated.
The Covid-19 death toll on the island now stands at 224.
Additionally, there were 10 new cases of viral infection in the past 24 hours.
There are 39 persons infected with the virus that are currently hospitalised, and of that number seven are fully vaccinated and 32 are unvaccinated.
Tobago also has a total of 724 active Covid-19 cases.
Vaccination status
To date, a total of 23,903 persons are fully vaccinated with either a one or two dose vaccine, which represents 44 per cent of Tobago's vaccination goal.
In terms of partial vaccination,1,173 persons has had their first shot of a two-dose vaccine.
Additionally, 4,343 persons have received their booster shot.