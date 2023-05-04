An attempted home invasion in Tobago has ended in murder, the second within a week.
Shot dead was 68-year-old pensioner Edward Emmanuel Eastman of Old Ground Trace, Golden Lane, Tobago. Eastman died in the arms of his wife, Nadara Eastman, who broke down in tears during an interview with the Express yesterday.
A search is on for the man who killed him.
The distraught mother of eight said she and her husband were asleep when shortly before 1 a.m. yesterday, there was a knock on the door.
“Approximately 12.36 a.m., I heard a knocking on the door, so I wake up. I told my husband, ‘Babe, babe, somebody by the door.’ So he get up now and go by the door and he asked, ‘Who is this, could you identify yourself?’ and the person was not saying anything. So he moved back and take up the blade, a cutlass, and he walk up to the door and he said if anybody puts their hand or anything, you know, like to defend because you inside your house.
“Lo and behold after that, they start to shoot non-stop. They start to shoot.
He went for something to pelt down the person or something, then they break down the louvres and they tried to get in and they start to fire shots,”
Eastman said. “When they fire shots now...he come inside the room now because I grab him by me; I told him come and stay with me here so that they might leave. The next thing now when I grab him now, he already got shot already.”
She said the gunman, who was wearing a black-hooded jersey, then proceeded to break several window panes to gain entry to their home.
“(My husband) stand up there by the bed and they start to fire more shots, then he slumped on me. I grab the phone and started to call the police and by the time the police come, he already dead,” she said.
She said the crime situation was devastating as the love of her life was dead.
The couple was married for the past 13 years.
“I loved my husband so much, he was a nice person to my children and everybody, and I miss him real bad. They did not need to take him down to die like that. He was a nice man and I promise to live with my husband in good times and bad times till death do us part. You know how I feeling now? I am at a loss,” she said.
Eastman said she wants justice for her husband.
“My husband had complained to me and said (a man) said he would throw acid on him, and I told him all he had to do was make a report to the police,” she said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago Collis Hazel, when asked to comment on the matter, said all possible leads are being pursued towards arresting a suspect.
“The police is at this time strategising in terms of our dealing with this murder on the island, and we have a high-powered team of officers, of my stakeholders, at this point in time putting an active plan in place in terms of bringing this perpetrator to justice. Our plans are treating with that and in short order, we will be addressing the public as it relates to our plan,” Hazel said.
Last Thursday, Donneil Thomas of Signal Hill was shot dead at his home.
“Information is coming to hand and we are certainly closing in on (the case),” Hazel said.
Scarborough Homicide Bureau is heading investigations.