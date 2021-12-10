The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported one more Covid-19 death on the island of Tobago.
According to a statement, the fatality was a 62-year-old male with comorbidities.
Additionally, there were 45 new cases of virus reported within the last 24 hours.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at December 9:
New cases - 45
Active cases - 975
Patients in State isolation - 60
Patients in Home Isolation - 910
Patients in ICU - 6
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 65
New deaths - 1
Total persons tested - 19,961
Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 4,601
Total recovered patients - 3,485
Total deaths - 141
Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,489
Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,528
Persons with flu-like symptoms are advised to stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).