The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported one more Covid-19 death on the island of Tobago.

According to a statement, the fatality was a 62-year-old male with comorbidities.

Additionally, there were 45 new cases of virus reported within the last 24 hours.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at December 9:

New cases - 45

Active cases - 975

Patients in State isolation - 60

Patients in Home Isolation - 910

Patients in ICU - 6

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

Discharges - 65

New deaths - 1

Total persons tested - 19,961

Total positive cases (March 2020 to present) - 4,601

Total recovered patients - 3,485

Total deaths - 141

Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,489

Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,528

Persons with flu-like symptoms are advised to stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

