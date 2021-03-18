After exactly two weeks of being COVID-free, Tobago has recorded one new case of the coronavirus.
The new case brings the number of active cases on the island to one.
In a press release from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Thursday, Tobago's County Medical Officer of Health (Ag), Dr Tiffany Hoyte noted that this is the third such after a prolonged period of no reported cases, the island has had an occurrence of COVID-19.
"Please do not become complacent. Even when no new COVID-19 cases are reported, it does not mean that the virus has left us. The virus is still circulating in our community and is still very much a threat to the health of our population.
She urged the population to obey the Public Health regulations and COVID-19 protocols at all times.
"When in public practice the 3 w’s – Wear your mask properly over your nose and mouth, Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, and Watch your distance from persons -at least 6 feet apart,” Hoyte said.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at 17th March 2021, 10:00pm:
Number of new cases = 1
Number of active COVID-19 cases = 1
Number of discharges = 0
Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 3205
Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 160
Overall number of deaths = 2
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
- Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).