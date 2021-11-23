covid-19

Tobago has recorded one new death related to the Covid-19 virus.

A statement from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the individual was a 76-year-old female with comorbidities.

The island also recorded 60 new cases of infections.

Following is the clinical update as at November 22:

New cases - 60

Active cases - 499

Patients in State isolation - 41

Patients in Home isolation - 453

Patients in ICU - 5

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

Discharges - 41

New deaths - 1

Total persons tested - 18,419

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 3,846

Total recovered patients - 3,236

Total deaths - 111

Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 22,993

Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 21,954

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you