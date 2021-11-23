Tobago has recorded one new death related to the Covid-19 virus.
A statement from the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the individual was a 76-year-old female with comorbidities.
The island also recorded 60 new cases of infections.
Following is the clinical update as at November 22:
New cases - 60
Active cases - 499
Patients in State isolation - 41
Patients in Home isolation - 453
Patients in ICU - 5
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 41
New deaths - 1
Total persons tested - 18,419
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 3,846
Total recovered patients - 3,236
Total deaths - 111
Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 22,993
Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 21,954