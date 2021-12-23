corona virus

Tobago recorded two more Covid-19 related deaths pushing the death toll on the island from the virus to 176.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Develop0ment stated that the fatalities were a 47-year-old male and a 61-year-old female, both with comorbidities.

There were also 18 new cases of viral infection on the island.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at December 22:

New cases - 18

Active cases - 1.371

Patients in State isolation - 49

Patients in Home isolation - 1,298

Patients in ICU - 6

Patients at Step-down facility - 18

Discharges - 41

New deaths - 2

Total persons tested - 21,028

Total positive cases (march 2020 to present) - 5,491

Total recovered patients - 3,944

Total deaths - 176

Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,889

Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,920

Additional dose/Booster shot - 2,585

