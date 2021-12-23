Tobago recorded two more Covid-19 related deaths pushing the death toll on the island from the virus to 176.
The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Develop0ment stated that the fatalities were a 47-year-old male and a 61-year-old female, both with comorbidities.
There were also 18 new cases of viral infection on the island.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at December 22:
New cases - 18
Active cases - 1.371
Patients in State isolation - 49
Patients in Home isolation - 1,298
Patients in ICU - 6
Patients at Step-down facility - 18
Discharges - 41
New deaths - 2
Total persons tested - 21,028
Total positive cases (march 2020 to present) - 5,491
Total recovered patients - 3,944
Total deaths - 176
Partial vaccinations (2 dose vaccines) - 23,889
Full vaccinations (1 and 2 dose vaccines) - 22,920
Additional dose/Booster shot - 2,585