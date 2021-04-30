On Thursday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley reported that Trinidad and Tobago recorded 328 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, the highest number ever recorded since the country registered its first case in March of last year.
Stating that with the level of infection "reaching disturbing heights", the PM announced a number of new lockdown measures, among which were the closure of restaurant and bars, gyms, places of worship, casinos and cinemas.
He attributed the cause of the spike in transmission of the virus to people who are in positions to be leaders with their community or families, putting themselves above the regulations, and saying that those regulations don’t apply to them and to their neighbourhood.
However, based on the figures released by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tobago appears to have been spared of their infection level "reaching disturbing heights".
In a press release on Friday, the Division of Health reported that there were no new Covid-129 cases recorded over the last 24 hours, and that the total number of active COVID-19 cases on the island, remained at 44.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at April 29, 2021, 10:00pm:
Number of new cases = 0
Number of discharges = 0
Number of active COVID-19 cases = 44
Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 4263
Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 230
Overall number of deaths = 2
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
- Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).
-