Tobago teen missing

The public’s help is being sought by the police to find 14-year-old Diego Alfred.
Diego who has a tattoo on his left chest and arm, is of mixed descent, five feet, one inch tall, slim built and fair in complexion.
Alfred, of Ruby Drive, Signal Hill, Tobago, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported missing to the Scarborough police station.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Scarborough police station at 639-2512 or 800- TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.