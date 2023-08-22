Tobago teenagers Destiny Taylor and Diana Romeo are missing.
Taylor, 17, of Castara was last seen around 5 p.m. on August 21 and reported missing to the Moriah police station around 9.30 p.m. the same day.
She is of African descent, five feet, two inches tall, stocky built and dark brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a pair of black and yellow trousers, a grey jacket and with a pink bow around her head.
Romeo, 15, of Canaan was last seen around 3 p.m. on August 21 and reported missing to the Crown Point police station around 12.30 a.m. on August 22.
She is of African descent, slim built and dark brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a pair of black tights and a baby blue-coloured t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Taylor, can call the Moriah police station at 660-0029 while anyone with info on Romeo’s whereabouts can call the Crown Point police station at 639-0020. The police can also be reached at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.