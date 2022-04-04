Carnival in Tobago will be held from Friday October 28 to Sunday October 30 this year.
Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris announced the dates on Monday, during the Tobago House of Assembly’s executive council media briefing.
While Trinidad got a Taste of Carnival between February and March this year, the THA opted to forgo all Carnival events following a consensus among steelpan, mas and calypso stakeholders in January.
At the time Tobago was battling a spike in Covid-19 cases following Christmas festivities.
Carnival stakeholders also felt that there was insufficient time to be able to prepare for and present a substantive Carnival 2022.
The THA, however, sought to keep the Carnival spirit alive via a Carnival museum at Fort King George, exhibitions at the ANR Robinson International Airport, and other activities.