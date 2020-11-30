tobagococaine2

George James of Bon Accord, Tobago

A Tobago tradesman was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. 

George James, 57, of Bon Accord, was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday. 

James was arrested on Friday during an anti-crime exercise conducted between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Crown Point.

During the exercise, a search warrant was executed at a residence at Gaskin Bay Road, Bon Accord.

Police said a white plastic bag containing 15.2 grammes of a cream-coloured, rock-like substance resembling cocaine was allegedly found on the suspect during the search.

He was taken to the Crown Point Police Station where he was subsequently charged.

The exercise was coordinated by ASP Joseph, spearheaded by Insp David and supervised by Sgt Sterling.

It also included officers of the Crown Point Police Station and the Canine Unit. 

