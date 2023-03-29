A woman who allegedly stole 13 sheep, was placed on $75,000 bail when she appeared before a magistrate.
Mineva Lambkin, 48 of Canaan, Tobago appeared before Scarborough magistrate Rajendra Rambachan on March 14 on charges of larceny livestock. She is expected to reappear before the court on April 11.
After receiving several reports of larceny, where several goats and sheep were stolen in the Shirvan Road area, on March 9, officers of the Shirvan Road police station and Crown Point police station conducted collaborative exercises, together with concerned residents of the Shirvan community.
A fenced property at Guy Street, Canaan, allegedly under the care and control of the suspect, was placed under surveillance by the officers. They seized 13 sheep. The sheep were later identified by several of the victims in the Shirvan Road area.
Also, a man charged with praedial larceny and being found on cultivated lands in Canoe Bay, Tobago was fined by the court.
Damion Mc Ewen, 39, was identified on surveillance cameras stealing bunches of plantains. He was held on the cultivated land of a farmer as he cut and was carrying away 12 bunches of plantains valued $4,800 on March 9.
Mc Ewen was fined $2,000 on March 13 when he appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.