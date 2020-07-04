ALVIAN Nurse, also known as “Crime Boss” is Tobago’s fifth murder victim for the year.
The 27-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder at around 7.40 a.m. today in Providence.
Police said Nurse, of Les Coteaux, was known to them.
His body was found off Providence Road, along a river bank.
Earlier residents of the area had heard several explosions and observed a group of men running from where Nurse’s body was found, police said.
Nurse was out on bail, after being charged in connection with the $1.2 million Caribbean Jewellers heist in February.
People said to be friends of Nurse visited the scene but declined to speak with reporters.
Nurse had four pending matters for larceny, common assault, robbery with aggravation and a previous marijuana conviction.
Crime scene investigators along with members of the Scarborough Homicide Bureau visited the scene.