Jelani Charles has been jailed for three years with hard labour after he broke into and stole money from a mini-mart.
Charles, 37 of Main Road, Lans Fourmi, Tobago, was charged with shop breaking and larceny. He said he was guilty when he appeared before Scarborough magistrate Anslem Leander on Friday. Leander sentenced him to the prison term.
According to a police report, on July 29, a mini mart owner secured her business place along Mt Marie Road, Scarborough and went away. Upon returning, she saw a window open on the northern side of the building. She made checks inside and discovered $1,860 missing.
Charles was arrested on August 2 and charged the following day by constable John of the Scarborough police station.