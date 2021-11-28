Covid-19 vaccines

Don't panic.

This is the advice from Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Secretary for the Division of Health, Wellness, and Family Development, who was speaking about the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant.

“We don’t yet know if the Omicron variant is worse than Delta,” she said in a statement issued by  the Tobago House of Assembly's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development today.

“Is it more infectious but less deadly? More deadly and more infectious? Or less infectious and less deadly? So far, all known cases have been mild. No one has died from it. But, while we keep a level head, we do have to make preparations in case this variant has a different profile to previous ones.”

The Secretary was also distressed over recent COVID-19 deaths and the spike in cases: “Every time we lose someone it’s grief and pain for loved ones. No one should have to go through this. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. But we all have a responsibility individually, the solution lies with our decision to vaccinate.”

Four people have died from Covid in the past 24 hours in Tobago.

According to national figures, over 90 percent of those who have since died from COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago were unvaccinated.

Tobagonians must heed the deadly trend and take the vaccines that are easily available, said Davidson-Celestine.

“We have a path to a solution and that lies through vaccination, along with mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands. Our numbers show more than 90 percent of those hospitalised for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. There is only so much we can do. We often see people ask for the vaccine when it’s too late,” she said.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority continues to increase the capacity of our system with additional beds. Currently there are 5 COVID ICU beds that will increase to 11 in December. We also have 56 COVID-19 treatment beds that will increase to 81 when the upgrade of the step-down facility to house mildly ill COVID-19 positive patients occurs.

Davidson-Celestine said, “We simply cannot afford to add resources indefinitely. Eventually, the system will not be able to cover everyone who becomes seriously ill. Our spaces will run out. So we urge everyone, but especially persons with comorbidities, to take extra precautions. This is a brutal experience, but the death rate can be slowed and eventually stopped.”

She added, “But we must not panic. The more dire a situation is, the more important it is to stay calm. Otherwise, you tend to make decisions that worsen the original problem. ”

