Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine made a stirring plea on Friday for Covid-positive persons who are asymptomatic and well to please stay at home and isolate.
She said while the goal is to vaccinate all in a mass way, they’re also seeing people who are only coming forward after their condition has been advanced, which is of course even a greater risk of death.
“While we ask you to stay at home and to isolate, we are also asking you to call our hotline at 211 if you feel that you may have been exposed or most importantly, if you feel as though you have flu-like symptoms, because we don’t want you to stay at home with the virus, with flu-like symptoms, and you thinking that you do not have the virus. As I said, that can cause serious consequences going forward.”
She said information has shown that asymptomatic people are super spreaders, and added to that, people who continue to flout the laws are also exposing others including themselves, friends, family members, loved ones and the general public.
“So again ladies and gentlemen, those of you who are listening and paying attention to the information, we need to ensure that we isolate and vaccinate as much as is possible.
Speaking at the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s virtual Covid-19 press conference on Friday, Davidson-Celestine said: “At this time, we are calling on individuals and organisations and even leaders, those of you who have not yet signed on to our registration process to start registering for the vaccine, because we will use that information to build out our systems going forward. And of course, we encourage you to encourage those under your guidance, to encourage those under your influence, to do the same.
“We have said it on several occasions that this is our only pathway to treating with the spread of the virus, to managing the virus on the island, and that is of course for you to receive the vaccinations whenever those vaccinations are due. And we continue to inform, we continue to educate all of you that mixing of households is in fact a no-no, so we cannot continue to take chances with our lives.”
Noting that 15 deaths on this island is quite a lot, Davidson-Celestine said they’re asking people to stop mixing households and that the visit to the neighbour next door can in fact kill someone.
“And those are actions we’re asking you to desist from at this point in time.”
She also pointed out that the Division of Health has embarked on a new home isolation policy where they have already started home isolation of Covid-positive cases.
“We of course simply cannot keep adding beds as the numbers keep climbing. So persons who are Covid-positive and are well, that is asymptomatic, are asked to stay at home and isolate. And of course, we ask each and every person who falls in that category to do not break the quarantine rules and regulations because we’re focused on keeping the numbers down.”
She said the approach would be to only host those in their facilities of care, persons who can easily be considered persons at risk, and those are those who are over 60 years of age with co-morbidities, those who are ill, or those who cannot effectively isolate at home.
“They will be brought into our facility of care, so now more than ever, we’re urging people to call the hotline if you suspect that you have been exposed or if you have flu-like symptoms. And if Covid-positive people stay home and not violate the rules and regulations, that is the only way we can manage Covid going forward,” Davidson-Celestine said.
She also called on members of the public to report to the police any incidents of Covid-positive persons under home isolation, breaching the rules and regulations.