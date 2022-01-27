The death of an unvaccinated person in Tobago has pushed the Covid-19 death toll on the island to 227.
In addition, the Division of Health Wellness and Family Development stated that 27 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded within the past 24 hours.
The number of active Covid-19 cases now stands at 513.
There are 33 Covid-19 patients in hospital. Of that number, nine are fully vaccinated and 24 are unvaccinated.
Thus far, a total of 5,792 persons have since recovered from among those who contracted the virus.