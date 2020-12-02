The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment in Tobago is reporting that the Silk Cotton Tree in Culloden is uprooted.
The tree has been a part of Tobago’s cultural heritage for decades. Based on the folklore, this is the tree from which the African witch, Gang Gang Sarah took flight to return to Africa.
Secretary Des Vignes is at the scene.
It is legend that Gang Gang Sarah, whose birth name was Louisa, flew through the air from Africa to Tobago, sometime in the 18th century.
Generally regarded as a witch, she landed at Les Coteaux, the legend says.
From there she moved to Golden Lane, where she became the village midwife, which earned her the name of Gang Gang.