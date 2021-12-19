Tobago has recorded its worst day since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.
In its clinical update on Sunday, Tobago’s Division of Health, Wellness, and Social Protection stated that as of 10p.m Saturday, 60 new cases had been reported.
And an additional five more people had died.
It’s the most number of people in a single 24 hour period.
There are 1,304 active cases on the island.
There are eight people in the Intensive Care Unit. The five deaths recorded were all males, 36, 41, 48, 48 and 62 years old with comorbidities.