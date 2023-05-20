Investigations are continuing into the drowning of a two-year-old girl, found inside a bucket at her home in San Francique on Friday.
Little Sarah Manoo was discovered by her mother, 47-year-old Joanna Mano, inside a bucket filled with water in a bathroom at around 8.45pm. The child’s head was submerged inside the bucket with her legs in the air, police said.
A report stated that Sarah was playing with her siblings at her Railway Road home, when she walked away without being noticed.
Police said Mano began searching for the child and found her in the bathroom area of the home.
Mano said her daughter had gone missing for “about two minutes”.
Sarah was taken to the Siparia Health Facility where she died while being treated.