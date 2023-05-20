baby shoes

Investigations are continuing into the drowning of a two-year-old girl, found inside a bucket at her home in San Francique on Friday.

Little Sarah Manoo was discovered by her mother, 47-year-old Joanna Mano, inside a bucket filled with water in a bathroom at around 8.45pm. The child’s head was submerged inside the bucket with her legs in the air, police said.

A report stated that Sarah was playing with her siblings at her Railway Road home, when she walked away without being noticed.

Police said Mano began searching for the child and found her in the bathroom area of the home.

Mano said her daughter had gone missing for “about two minutes”.

Sarah was taken to the Siparia Health Facility where she died while being treated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tributes in pan and song for Arnold

Tributes in pan and song for Arnold

LATE former Pan Trinbago president Patrick Arnold, 84, was on Thursday night remembered for revolutionising the steelpan industry. He died at the Scarborough General Hospital on May 10.

PSA: No one wants 4% offer

PSA: No one wants 4% offer

“NO one wants the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer,” said Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste yesterday.

Following the announcement that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) accepted Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial’s offer earlier this week, Baptiste said no decision has been made for his members just yet. Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, Baptiste said the PSA is currently awaiting the position of the special tribunal come May 25.

Kamla: PM must fire his ‘disgraced’ AG

Kamla: PM must fire his ‘disgraced’ AG

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, must be fired, as he is an embarrassment to the legal profession and the Government, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The former prime minister told the Express by phone yesterday that it is alarming and frightening that a sitting attorney general, in the face of a landmark ruling from the highest court of this country, would try to “spin” and dissect according to his own convenience.

COUNCILLORS IN LIMBO

COUNCILLORS IN LIMBO

COUNCIL meetings and the procurement of some services to burgesses have been suspended at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on legal advice.

The move follows Thursday’s Privy Council ruling that the extension of the term of office of councillors and aldermen, as contained in the Local Government Amendment Act, 2022, did not apply for the current councillors and aldermen, whose term of office, under the previous Act, had been three years. It means that the term of office of the incumbents ought to have expired on March 1, 2023.

Housekeeper held for Westmoorings home invasion

Housekeeper held for Westmoorings home invasion

A HOUSEKEEPER has been detained in connection with the home invasion at Regents Park in Westmoorings on Wednesday.

A group of men entered the gated compound around 11 a.m. after telling the security officer they were there to deliver flowers.

Recommended for you