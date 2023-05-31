Two-year-old Umar Ali was smiling in the arms of his mother yesterday, having been rescued from a forested area in Sangre Grande on Monday evening.
When the Express visited Ali’s home yesterday in Quash Trace, Sangre Grande, young Umar was holding his mother, Abeeba Ali, 18, closely.
They had been separated for six days.
However, despite the ordeal, the toddler showed resilience, smiling with reporters who visited the home, and interacting with his mother and playing with cameras and other media equipment which were brought to the home.
“He’s been normal for the most part. Happy and reaching out to everyone. He had some minor cuts and bruises, but was generally good. When we arrived at the hospital last night, he was drawing and in good spirits. His clothing had a strong smell, so one of the first things we did was bathe him and change him.
“But otherwise, he’s been very normal, for which I’m very glad. He’s not talking that much yet, but when I ask him where he was, all he would say was that he was in the bush with (name called) and they were sleeping in a tree. But, again, he can’t talk that much.
“The only difference we’ve noticed so far is that he’s not eating as often as he would normally. Like by now, he would have had tea and some milk, but he doesn’t want anything really, even if you bring it to him. All he’s had for the day right now is just cereal, and that’s all he wants,” Ali said.
She said that she felt relief after getting back her son, but also a sense of anger over the situation and the male relative who took him.
She said the family was taking steps to ensure that young Umar is never removed from the home in such a manner again, and he would always be supervised.
Police said that Umar Ali was grabbed as he lay asleep at his family’s Quash Trace home last week Tuesday.
Police said that around 4.50 p.m. on Monday, following extensive searches by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, the boy was found alone, sitting near a makeshift tent in a forested area, approximately 300 metres from where his relative was known to reside along Bakar Trace, Sangre Grande.
He was immediately taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he was medically examined and given a clean bill of health before being returned to his mother.
Up to last night, the suspect had yet to be detained, police said.
He is believed to be hiding deep in a forested area off Barkar Trace.
Police believe he ran off after the camp had been discovered.