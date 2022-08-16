A CONCERT titled Stand up with Tommy will be held on Saturday at Sensational Sammy Seafood Plus, Arima, to raise funds to help comedian Tommy Joseph with his medical expenses.
Having visited Joseph at San Fernando General Hospital yesterday, his wife Judy Joseph, a retired teacher, said: “He has improved. We still have to wait for different doctors. We have to talk to the surgical team and his other doctor. I understand Tommy is a public figure. He has a lot of fans but he is still a private man.”
Joseph, 68, suffered a stroke and underwent emergency surgery to treat a blood infection.
The retired postman previously co-hosted with media personalities Natalie Morales and George (Big Daddy) Gonzalez on the Mixed Nuts morning radio show but because of Covid-19 protocols, he could not continue working and he was unable to get gigs.
People from all walks of life have savoured the comedian’s rib-tickling humour, quick wit and critical thinking skills on issues of national importance.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Morales also said she was buoyed by the outpouring of goodwill and artistes who are willing to perform.
Both his wife and Morales also appealed to people to continue to pray for him.
In 2007, Joseph’s son Neketo Joseph, a theatre attendant employed in St Clair, was shot dead during a robbery attempt on the Eastern Main Road, D’Abadie. His other son, Nigel, also works in the entertainment industry.
He’s a fighter
Morales said of the comedian: “He looked better. He was in better spirits. He is on drips. Last week, he was on oxygen. He is a fighter. He is just trying to be strong and positive as possible.
Tommy is a happy-go-lucky guy. He’s private. He might have a buss toe and won’t complain. But when I visited him, it was a different Tommy. He was at Sando for about two weeks and nothing was happening. Before he was going to private doctors. His feet and stomach had become swollen.
“We decided to host the fundraiser because Tommy was not working. That situation influenced the fundraiser. The idea did not start yesterday. When you have money in your hand, even if it means taking him out of the hospital, we could get him to a more comfortable place. Tommy does not believe he has to get preferential treatment. But there are people willing to help. He has made us laugh for all these years. We have to show we care. We have been working together. We are like family,” added Morales.
Asked about concert preparations, she said artistes have been coming forward and want to help. “They want us to do a concert. Comedian Errol Fabien has pledged his support. He visited him in hospital. Errol’s a good guy. We want people to continue to pray for him. Send good wish wishes and gestures. We are hoping he will pull through,” she said.
Another beloved friend Belinda Fonrose added: “Tommy is a special, loving man. We have to continue to pray for him.”
In a phone interview yesterday, National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said his heart is in shambles for Tommy. “He has been my friend for more than 50 years. I am there with him and his wife Judy in this crisis. We are doing the best we can. Whatever we can do, we will do. I have been making calls all weekend trying to get help for him. Tommy is a national icon.”
More info:
Tickets are on sale for $200. Call 342-4980 or 746-6577.
Republic Bank-stephentommyjoseph-7400-3045-9301