Tools and equipment stolen in Freeport were recovered by the police who arrested two men in relation to the theft on Thursday.
A victim reported to police that he secured a store room at Mission Road, Freeport, around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. On his return approximately 24 hours later, he saw a door to the premises open and the lock cut. Checks revealed a quantity of tools and equipment missing from the room.
Investigators conducted an intelligence-led exercise, Operation Blue Line, coordinated by Snr Supt Simon, Supt Montrichard, Insp Sylvan and acting Insp Estrada, within the Freeport area on Thursday.
During the exercise, search warrants were executed at the homes of several suspects. Two men, ages 45 and 37, of Freeport, were held in connection with the report of store room breaking and larceny. The stolen tools and equipment were recovered during the exercise. Investigations are ongoing into the matter.
Also, four men, ages 29 to 36, were arrested on outstanding warrants.