Colgate-Palmo­live Company claims its oral hygiene products have been proven to temporarily neutra­lise Covid-19 in the mouth.

In a release last week, the company said laboratory studies showed that toothpastes containing zinc or stannous, and mouthwash formulas with cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), neutralise the virus that causes Covid-19 by 99.9 per cent.

The company said the studies are part of a Colgate research programme that includes clinical studies among infected people to assess the efficacy of oral care products in reducing the amount of the virus in the mouth.

It said Colgate Total and Meridol toothpastes neutralised 99.9 per cent of the virus after two minutes of contact. Colgate Plax and Colgate Total mouthwashes were said to be similarly effective after 30 seconds.

The studies were completed in October and conducted in partnership with Rutgers New Jersey Medical School’s (NJMS) Public Health Research Institute and Regional Biosafety Laboratories.

Colgate-Palmolive noted Covid-19 spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.

It said the studies indicated brushing with toothpaste and rinsing with mouthwash could help to reduce transmission and slow the spread of the virus “supplementing the benefit we get from wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing”.

The Colgate-Palmo­live company said it sponsored a clinical study involving some 50 hospitalised subjects with Covid-19 and researchers plan to share their findings later this month.

The company added that additional studies on toothpastes and mouthwash are being conducted with some 260 Covid-19 patients participating.

“Colgate is collaborating with numerous investigators throughout the globe to conduct clinical research to explore the potential of oral care products to reduce oral viral loads as a risk reduction strategy,” the company said.

“We think oral care has a role to play in fighting the global pandemic, alongside other preventive measures.”

Doctor: False sense of security

Contacted for a medical opinion on the Colgate-Palmolive release last Friday, Dr Austin Trinidade said the public should take no great comfort in this as any effect from brushing and rinsing would be short-lasting.

He added that the information may even give people a false sense of security and make them think they cannot pass on the virus to others if they brushed and gargled.

Trinidade, however, stressed the importance of mouth hygiene, saying toothpaste and mouthwash indeed temporarily sanitise the oral cavity, but for a short period of up to one hour.

“People still need to (wear a) mask, wash hands and socially distance,” he said.

