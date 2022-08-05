Do you own a Toyota Aqua?
If you do, be aware it is the number one stolen vehicle in Trinidad and Tobago with 113 stolen since January.
Most cars were stolen in the Northern Division.
Insp Lloyd Lazarus of the Stolen Vehicles Squad disclosed this during the police news conference held at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, yesterday where he was joined by Senior Supt Rishi Singh of the Port of Spain CID and ASP Darryl Ramdass of the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU).
Other vehicles stolen were Nissan AD Wagons with 70 since January, Nissan B-15s (around since the late 90s) with 37 stolen and the Toyota Fielder Wagon with 35.
Explaining the difference between larceny and robbery, Lazarus said larceny is when the owner parks his or her car and returns to find it missing while robbery is when the vehicle is taken at gunpoint.
He added that since the start of the year there has been an increase in larceny and a decrease in robbery.
According to Lazarus, there has been an increase in the detection rate in Port of Spain by 400 per cent in car larcenies for 2022 and a downward trend in car larcenies.
He said this “is largely contributed to crime-fighting initiatives in the realm of stolen vehicles and the strategic deployment of patrols within the Division”.
Breakdown
A breakdown by police division concluded that for the year so far, 223 vehicles were stolen in the Northern Division, 136 vehicles in Central, 98 in the North Eastern Division with 83 in South.
He explained that these cars were stolen as they were popular and can easily blend into traffic as so many people had them. They have low to no security features and they can be easily cloned. He explained that when a car is cloned it means that, “when another car is involved in a serious accident and is written off it is often sold for scrap. The chassis number for the written-off car is then transferred to the stolen one (same make and model) to mimic the one initially written off.”
Lazarus said drivers could protect themselves by keeping aware of their surroundings.
“If you think you are being following go to the nearest police station or call 999,” he said.
He added that when driving at night motorists should keep their doors locked and windows rolled up.
He also advised the public to “use legitimate car-parks while in capital doing business or working, don’t leave vehicle with keys in ignition or idling, don’t leave spare keys where it can be easily accessed, secure sunroofs, park in high traffic areas, install gear and foot-locks, etch vehicle registration number on door glass or inside car’s body where it is not easily seen, GPS, install alarms and/or motion sensor alarms that can alert you via phone or e-mail about location.”