“THERE is hope for Trinidad and Tobago,” declared acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob after he witnessed a drill demonstration by the newly launched Paramilitary Police Youth Club.
Jacob was the feature speaker on Saturday at the launch of the club which took place at the Aranjuez North Secondary School.
Witnessing both a musical demonstration and precision marches, an upbeat Jacob said he immediately recognised the advantages of positive relationships and involvement.
He explained that criminality does not just occur.
“Most young people are firstly influenced by their family, their peers, educational institutions and their interaction with authority figures,” he said.
He added the those in authority had a responsibility and now more than ever they needed to step forward.
“Youth groups can do so well for young people and engender them with values which leads to less deviant behaviour, less crime and more positive human development,” he said.
He said these groups created a shield around young people in challenging neighbourhoods as they not only know what is wrong but would find it easier to resist the lures of criminal activity and gang leaders as they simply knew better.
“Support these children in the youth clubs as they would never forget the lessons learned. There is hope for Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Jacob also praised Supt Andre Norton and ACP (retired) Joanne Archie.
Coming in for special praise however was acting Cpl Jamila Ramsey.
She told the audience that besides putting young people on a positive path she was aiming for a steelpan police marching band which already showed tremendous prowess yesterday.
As one on-looker remarked, “beating pan and marching is not easy.”