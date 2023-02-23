Tourists enjoyed the music, fetes, Jouvert into Carnival Monday and Tuesday, but as they rested their tanned and tired bodies at Maracas Bay yesterday what they said really impressed them was us as a people.
Interviewee after interviewee, with no prompting all, volunteered that it was Trinidadians who turned music and costumes and well mixed drinks into an experience some they will never forget.
The Express visited the popular bay yesterday morning into the afternoon for the now returned Ash Wednesday cool down and, despite being tired, tourists had no problem being interviewed when asked to rate their experience.
From the United States to the United Kingdom, they not only remembered but lauded how they were helped, driven around, invited into homes and fed by Trinidadians.
Joining in on the fun was a group from Poland who said that they would not only be back next year but would be flying in with a much bigger team.
Jaydene from London said “it’s breathless. Carnival in Trinidad is amazing. It was an amazing experience right from Jouvert till the end of Tuesday.”
She gushed further, saying, “It was constant non-stop vibes. The energy was on 100 and everyone was like really friendly and really welcoming. Just wukkin’ up with everybody who are just having the same love for soca and Carnival as just made this ten times better. This was my first Carnival in Trinidad,” she said.
She compared Trinidad’s Carnival to that of Notting Hill in London with the slight difference being Trinidad’s on “steroids times 2000.”
“I didn’t know what to expect and I didn’t have any expectations beforehand but we are already planning to come back next year. There is no question, we’re coming back next year,” she said.
Nayana Braithwaite, also from the UK, said she played in the medium band Exousia.
“It was a vibe. I really enjoyed it and for Jouvert it was with Dirty Medics...soooo good,” she said.
Gushing about her experience , she said: “I think it was just the people in-it. You wine your waist and make friends. It was 100 per cent a great reception in Trinidad.”
Usha Roopchand from New York brought her two daughters, Arianne and Shinelle, to experience Trinidad’s Carnival for the first time.
“It was such an amazing experience for my first time. Very unforgettable and it was an entire experience for sure but the best was definitely Carnival Tuesday,” said Arianne.
“We played with Bliss and it’s now in our blood,” she declared.
Her sister said she is now addicted to Trinidad Carnival.
Joanna Ambrosiewicz of Houston, Texas, but originally from Poland, said: “I don’t think you can imagine it seeing the videos or pictures. You have to experience it in living colour. It is a feeling of freedom but also togetherness. While I’m used to Caribbean events organised by the diaspora abroad, I am very impressed how professional the party promoters are in Trinidad and, while here, I have not met even one mean person. Everyone is very, very helpful and positive. Very down to earth.”
Ula Fryc, who lives in Warsaw, Poland, said, “It was amazing as I had been waiting for it for so long.”
She accompanied a group of five women as she did not want a large group that may not be easily managed. She may have a problem next year, however.
“A lot of people from Poland were writing me saying they wanted to come in 2024 because they saw some of my Instagram stories and they are like...OMG everything looks so amazing,” she said.
“We didn’t have bad situations here. People are so nice to us and also curious as we looked a little bit different,” she said.
Couple Troy and his wife Trevlyn Polius from New York also gushed about their experience. “It is amazing,” said Troy. “The vibes was nice with Kes, Soca Brainwash, Hyatt Lime and AM Sunrise (fetes),” he said.