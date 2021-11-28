Secretary of Health in the Tobago House of Assembly Tracy Davidson-Celestine yesterday advised Tobagonians to remain calm, amid the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, as well as rising Covid-19 deaths and cases on the island.
“We don’t yet know if the Omicron variant is worse than Delta,” she said in a statement .
“Is it more infectious but less deadly? More deadly and more infectious? Or less infectious and less deadly? So far, all known cases have been mild. No one has died from it. But, while we keep a level head, we do have to make preparations in case this variant has a different profile to previous ones,” Davidson-Celestine stated.
On Friday night, the Trinidad and Tobago Government banned flights from Botswana, Malawi, Eswatini (formally Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe, as a precautionary measure against the new virus strain.
No cases of Omicron have been detected in T&T, health officials assured on Saturday.
Rising deaths, cases
Davidson-Celestine said yesterday that she was distressed over the recent spike in Covid-19 deaths and cases on the island.
Tobago recorded four Covid-19 deaths yesterday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic started last year.
The deceased patients were two women- a 65-year-old with comorbidities and a 70 year old with no comorbidities, as well as and two men with comorbidities- age 54 and 89.
Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 120.
Thirty additional positive cases were recorded yesterday, increasing total cases to 4,030.
A total of 19 people have succumbed to the virus in Tobago thus far this month, while 746 cases have been recorded.
Tobago’s current Covid-19 caseload stands at 627.
“Every time we lose someone it’s grief and pain for loved ones. No one should have to go through this. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. But we all have a responsibility individually, the solution lies with our decision to vaccinate,” Davidson-Celestine said.
She noted that according to national figures, over 90 per cent of the people who died from Covid-19 in T&T were unvaccinated.
“Tobagonians must heed the deadly trend and take the vaccines that are easily available,” the Health Secretary stressed.
“We have a path to a solution and that lies through vaccination, along with mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands. Our numbers show more than 90 per cent of those hospitalised for Covid-19 are unvaccinated. There is only so much we can do. We often see people ask for the vaccine when it’s too late,” she said.
Davidson-Celestine said the Tobago Regional Health Authority continued to increase the capacity of the parallel healthcare system with additional beds.
She noted that at this time, there are five Covid-19 intensive care unit beds, which will increase to 11 in December.
She said there were 56 Covid-19 ward-level beds, but when the upgrade of the step-down facility to house mildly ill Covid-19 positive patients is completed, this figure will increase to 81 .
“We simply cannot afford to add resources indefinitely,” she cautioned.
“Eventually, the system will not be able to cover everyone who becomes seriously ill. Our spaces will run out. So we urge everyone, but especially persons with comorbidities, to take extra precautions. This is a brutal experience, but the death rate can be slowed and eventually stopped,” Davidson-Celestine said.
“But we must not panic. The more dire a situation is, the more important it is to stay calm. Otherwise, you tend to make decisions that worsen the original problem," she said