People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine says the people of Tobago will have to decide how they treat with allegations surrounding Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader and Public Services Association (PSA) president Watson Duke.
Speaking with reporters at the Shirvan Housing Development site yesterday, Davidson-Celestine said: “At the end of the day, the people will have to decide whether they want Watson Duke to continue in office as a member of the THA (Tobago House of Assembly) and the leader of the PSA, because we are all seeing what is being played out in the public domain.
“I have seen where quite a number of PSA members have been asking for the leader of the PSA to step down because of irregularities that have been reported,” she added.
Davidson-Celestine said PDP deputy political leader Farley Chavez Augustine also has questions to answer.
“Because here it is on the election platform Farley criticised me as the PNM political leader and, of course, former secretary of the Division of Tourism and Transportation for allegedly being corruptly involved in the zipline or the canopy arrangement, and in this particular instance, where his political leader is claimed to be involved with quite a number of things, we have not heard any statements that make any sense coming from Farley Augustine.”
She said Augustine is saying one thing and doing another.
“In one of the interviews he indicated that PSA business is PSA business. I am of the view that is not so because it has been said, and by the political leader of the PDP, that the money used, received from the PSA, was used to fund the campaign of the PDP.”